First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 233.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 468,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,195 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.03% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $26,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,724,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,694,000 after acquiring an additional 112,936 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,801,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after buying an additional 261,599 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after buying an additional 816,464 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,227,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after buying an additional 111,102 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

Shares of FMB stock opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.05. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52-week low of $50.73 and a 52-week high of $57.84.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.