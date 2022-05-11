Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.43) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Fisker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.41). Fisker reported earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 138.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fisker will report full year earnings of ($1.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.62). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.61). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fisker.

Get Fisker alerts:

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). Fisker had a negative net margin of 438,496.81% and a negative return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Fisker’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fisker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, CAO John C. Iv Finnucan sold 3,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $39,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Zuklie bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.36 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FSR traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. The stock had a trading volume of 11,943,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,626,403. Fisker has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $23.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.41.

Fisker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sale of electric vehicles. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. It operates through The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. In addition, the company offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design ,a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fisker (FSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fisker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.