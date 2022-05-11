Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Gap Down to $40.87

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.87, but opened at $37.76. Fiverr International shares last traded at $33.09, with a volume of 45,053 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FVRR. Zacks Investment Research raised Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.86.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.81. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 40.6% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 828.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 20.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fiverr International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

