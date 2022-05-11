Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

FMX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.83.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $69.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,053,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,549. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $89.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.56.

Fomento Económico Mexicano ( NYSE:FMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts predict that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 125.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

