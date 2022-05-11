Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.56

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

The company has a market cap of $722.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.

Forestar Group ( NYSE:FOR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.29. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 9.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Forestar Group Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Forestar Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

