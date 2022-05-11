Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.56

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.56 and last traded at $14.56, with a volume of 840 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.80.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Forestar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.
The company has a market cap of $722.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.06.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forestar Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Forestar Group by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,985 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forestar Group during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 8.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,693 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Forestar Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,660 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.
About Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR)
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forestar Group (FOR)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.