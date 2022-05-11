Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 261 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 3,916 shares.The stock last traded at $90.30 and had previously closed at $91.03.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.70. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.06.
Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $658.74 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORTY. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 42.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Formula Systems (1985) by 96.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the third quarter valued at about $310,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) by 573.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.
Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile (NASDAQ:FORTY)
Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.
