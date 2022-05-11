Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Acquired by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 269,698 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.53% of Fortinet worth $309,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.36, for a total transaction of $989,257.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 1,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.85, for a total value of $411,349.05. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,954,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,481,758,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,084 shares of company stock valued at $3,066,567. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FTNT. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortinet from $362.00 to $390.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho upgraded Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Fortinet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.95.

Fortinet stock traded up $16.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.79. 2,633,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,006. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.21. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.96 and a 1-year high of $371.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $313.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $954.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.45 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 67.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

