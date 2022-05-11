Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Plans $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a one year low of $17.91 and a one year high of $34.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors alerts:

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC ( NYSE:FTAI Get Rating ) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTAI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people in Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and South America. It operates through three segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.