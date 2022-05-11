Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $95.54.

FBHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of FBHS stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, hitting $67.45. 23,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,957. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.54. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a one year low of $68.27 and a one year high of $111.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33.

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.00% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.93%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 34.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter valued at $551,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,956,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,739,000 after buying an additional 193,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 40,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after buying an additional 21,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

