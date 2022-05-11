Fosun International Ltd Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.86. 223,699 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,584,021. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $321.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $174.76.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 17.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 25,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.43, for a total transaction of $3,546,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total transaction of $80,882.38. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,577.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 354,548 shares of company stock valued at $53,610,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Bank of America increased their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.09.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

