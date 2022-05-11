Fosun International Ltd Buys 1,360 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,377 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.00 and a 1-year high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

