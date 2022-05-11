Fosun International Ltd Buys 1,579 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 0.7% of Fosun International Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $12,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 97.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 225.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.50, for a total transaction of $782,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI traded down $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.66. 99,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,902,203. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $80.94 billion, a PE ratio of 48.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.48. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.81 and a 1 year high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The business’s revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.60%.

ADI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $207.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $217.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.10.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.