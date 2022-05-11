Fosun International Ltd Buys 3,141 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at $34,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS traded down $4.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.94. 137,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,957. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.22 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $154.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.63%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 6,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $1,455,460.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $263.00 to $226.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.00.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

