Fosun International Ltd Buys 364 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Fosun International Ltd increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Accenture by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,244,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,597,295,000 after buying an additional 1,120,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,434,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,329,334,000 after acquiring an additional 252,771 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Accenture by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,093,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,228,976,000 after acquiring an additional 205,505 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,821,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,426,000 after purchasing an additional 38,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,565,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,716,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.35.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total transaction of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded down $4.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.48. The company had a trading volume of 40,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,657,350. Accenture plc has a one year low of $276.88 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $318.97 and its 200-day moving average is $346.42. The company has a market cap of $179.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.