Fosun International Ltd Has $1.90 Million Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Fosun International Ltd trimmed its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 80.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,164 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.67. 244,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,558,076. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.39 and a 1-year high of $51.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 63.33%. The firm had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on WPM shares. Raymond James set a $61.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

