Fosun International Ltd Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Fosun International Ltd boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,457 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 87.3% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

PM stock traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.59. 99,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,437,181. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average is $97.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market cap of $159.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 86.51%.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

