Fosun International Ltd Sells 1,800 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fosun International Ltd decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $4,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the fourth quarter worth $34,573,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 138,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after acquiring an additional 23,896 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,690,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,920,000 after acquiring an additional 289,400 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 63,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 15,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $140.68. The stock had a trading volume of 105,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,565. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $158.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.03. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $124.95 and a 1 year high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

