Fosun International Ltd Sells 56,552 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Fosun International Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,420 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 56,552 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,875 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,493 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,741 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 19,850 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOLD. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.11 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.92.

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 982,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,962,779. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.12. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.