Fosun International Ltd Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fosun International Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.0% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NS Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 41.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 31 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,280.98, for a total transaction of $70,710.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,459.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL traded down $4.50 on Wednesday, reaching $2,283.40. 53,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,945,170. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,590.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,743.48. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,193.62 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on GOOGL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,475.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,375.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,314.08.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

