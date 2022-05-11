Fosun International Ltd Trims Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fosun International Ltd lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $515.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.57.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $328.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,347,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $391.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $422.79. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $322.67 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

