Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fox Factory in a report released on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

FOXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $78.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.80. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.60 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Fox Factory during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 64.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 236.3% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Fox Factory by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

