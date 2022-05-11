Fractal Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (FCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0604 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $101,540.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fractal has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fractal alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002046 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.97 or 0.00514916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00036908 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,625.96 or 1.98368808 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,319.84 or 0.07467358 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Buying and Selling Fractal

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fractal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fractal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.