Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Franchise Group from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Franchise Group stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.00. 6,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,943. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.35. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $32.12 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group ( NASDAQ:FRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.97%.

In other Franchise Group news, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick A. Cozza acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Franchise Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Franchise Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Franchise Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group, Inc owns and operates franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through six segments: Vitamin Shoppe, Pet Supplies Plus, Badcock, American Freight, Buddy's, and Sylvan. The Vitamin Shoppe segment operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products under the BodyTech, True Athlete, plnt, The Vitamin Shoppe, ProBioCare, Fitfactor Weight Management System, and Vthrive The Vitamin Shoppe brands.

