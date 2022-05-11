Frax Share (FXS) Achieves Market Cap of $233.52 Million

Frax Share (FXS) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. One Frax Share coin can now be purchased for about $14.41 or 0.00045538 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Frax Share has traded down 47.8% against the US dollar. Frax Share has a total market capitalization of $233.52 million and approximately $99.82 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.95 or 0.00527718 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,121.25 or 1.93198882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00033674 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.69 or 0.07569403 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

