Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $41.70

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $41.70 and last traded at $43.63, with a volume of 3363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Freedom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Freedom alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.43. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $145.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.42 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 82.57% and a net margin of 50.76%. As a group, research analysts expect that Freedom Holding Corp. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freedom by 10,469.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 206,139 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Freedom in the third quarter valued at about $8,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Freedom by 836.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 32,943 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Freedom by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 29,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Freedom by 364.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 26,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.