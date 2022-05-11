Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the April 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FMANF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,640. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho.

