Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 82.7% from the April 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 264,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FMANF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,640. Freeman Gold has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.39.
About Freeman Gold (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freeman Gold (FMANF)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.