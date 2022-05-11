Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fresnillo plc is silver and gold mining and exploration company. It also produces lead and zinc concentrates, silver precipitates, gold and silver dore bars and leases mining equipment. The Company has properties in Mexico. Fresnillo also holds interests in properties located in Zacatecas, Durango and Sonora. Fresnillo plc is headquartered in Mexico. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresnillo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fresnillo from GBX 900 ($11.10) to GBX 850 ($10.48) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $679.33.

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,592. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. Fresnillo has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.38.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

