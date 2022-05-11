FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) rose 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.94 and last traded at $7.81. Approximately 26,006 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,242,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Clarkson Capital began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $889.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,832,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,948,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,398,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

