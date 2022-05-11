Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.35.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Frontline alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Frontline by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRO traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,960,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,616. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -158.20 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Frontline has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Frontline’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontline (Get Rating)

Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.