Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.35.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Frontline from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Frontline in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontline during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Frontline by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,703 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Frontline in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 20.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). Frontline had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. Frontline’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Frontline will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.
About Frontline (Get Rating)
Frontline Ltd., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
