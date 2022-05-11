FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.24-$4.24 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.45 billion-$23.45 billion.

Shares of FUJIY opened at $54.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day moving average is $68.28. FUJIFILM has a 12-month low of $54.22 and a 12-month high of $91.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.21.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 8.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FUJIFILM will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FUJIFILM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

About FUJIFILM (Get Rating)

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the three areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.