Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 37.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,193 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vonage by 5.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,767,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after purchasing an additional 94,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $521,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vinod Lala sold 71,543 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,439,445.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,452 shares of company stock worth $6,180,827 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

VG opened at $18.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.17 and a beta of 0.60. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $20.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.89.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $358.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.15 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.57.

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

