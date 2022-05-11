Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Invests $586,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

VB opened at $183.99 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $180.29 and a 1 year high of $241.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.27.

