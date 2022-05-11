Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,661 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEIS opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.22 and a 12-month high of $114.73.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

