Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,562 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International in the third quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,333,000 after acquiring an additional 265,807 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 154,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 67,172 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Republic International by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In other news, Director Barbara Adachi purchased 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.84 per share, with a total value of $59,432.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven R. Walker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.59 per share, for a total transaction of $32,385.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $572,135. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,095 shares of company stock worth $99,404. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORI stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.20. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $27.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $25.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). Old Republic International had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.91%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

