Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after purchasing an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $152,629,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Boston Scientific by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its position in Boston Scientific by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465,651 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America began coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 12,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $532,571.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 53,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total value of $2,273,530.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 108,576 shares of company stock worth $4,725,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

