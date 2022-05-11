Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,800 Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SITE Centers by 294.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 7.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

In other SITE Centers news, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total value of $153,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SITC opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $17.61.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

SITC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

