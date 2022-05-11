Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ STLD opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.
