Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STLD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

NASDAQ STLD opened at $77.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.29. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.59.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.