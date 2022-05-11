Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verra Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Verra Mobility by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

VRRM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.33. Verra Mobility Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.52.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 38.70% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

