Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Brian Richard Mariotti Sells 225,000 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $4,477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 19th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 16,820 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $296,873.00.

On Monday, April 11th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 38,688 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $693,288.96.

On Friday, March 4th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00.

Funko stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 978,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.99 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Funko, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 43,056 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 168.6% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Funko by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Funko by 6.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

