Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Brian Richard Mariotti Sells 225,000 Shares

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $4,477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Brian Richard Mariotti also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 19th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 16,820 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $296,873.00.
- On Monday, April 11th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 38,688 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.92, for a total transaction of $693,288.96.
- On Friday, March 4th, Brian Richard Mariotti sold 106,720 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $2,155,744.00.
Funko stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.33. The stock had a trading volume of 978,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. Funko, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.28 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.50.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Funko by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,929,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,265,000 after acquiring an additional 191,425 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Funko by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,449,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,246,000 after acquiring an additional 43,056 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Funko by 168.6% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,393,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,383,000 after acquiring an additional 874,943 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Funko by 25.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 871,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,861,000 after acquiring an additional 173,932 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Funko by 6.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after acquiring an additional 40,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Funko has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.
Funko Company Profile (Get Rating)
Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.
