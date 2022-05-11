Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FNKO. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

FNKO traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 978,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,059. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. The company has a market cap of $981.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.59. Funko has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. Funko had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Funko will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $4,477,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,777.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 136,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $2,479,384.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,656,575 shares of company stock worth $32,122,290 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Funko in the third quarter valued at $40,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Funko by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Funko in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Funko by 425.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

