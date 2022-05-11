Fuse Network Trading Down 20.3% Over Last 7 Days (FUSE)

Fuse Network (FUSE) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. One Fuse Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fuse Network has traded down 20.3% against the dollar. Fuse Network has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003324 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.27 or 0.00550238 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,521.59 or 1.99377679 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00030281 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,179.89 or 0.07259143 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Fuse Network Profile

Fuse Network was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Fuse Network Coin Trading

