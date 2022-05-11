FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Prosus Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Prosus in a research report issued on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Patulea forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prosus’ FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PROSY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Prosus from €122.00 ($128.42) to €110.00 ($115.79) in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Prosus from €115.90 ($122.00) to €76.00 ($80.00) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Prosus from €47.00 ($49.47) to €45.40 ($47.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prosus from €137.00 ($144.21) to €128.00 ($134.74) in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

OTCMKTS:PROSY opened at $8.59 on Wednesday. Prosus has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $21.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.21.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

