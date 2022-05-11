FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cognex Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cognex in a report issued on Monday, May 9th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.65.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.82.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63. Cognex has a 52 week low of $47.84 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.63.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $282.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.23 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 25.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Cognex by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.77%.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

