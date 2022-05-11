FY2022 EPS Estimates for Information Services Co. Increased by Analyst (TSE:ISV)

Information Services Co. (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) – Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Information Services in a research report issued on Friday, May 6th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.41.

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$40.20 million.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Information Services from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Information Services from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of ISV opened at C$20.80 on Monday. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$20.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$364 million and a PE ratio of 11.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

