FY2023 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Issued By Cormark

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$663.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.84 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BTO. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of B2Gold in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Haywood Securities lowered their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.64.

Shares of BTO opened at C$5.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.22. B2Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.21 and a 12 month high of C$6.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.03, for a total value of C$603,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 206,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,243,669.41. Also, Senior Officer Roger Richer bought 58,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.78 per share, for a total transaction of C$340,898.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 408,981 shares in the company, valued at C$2,363,910.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 493,660 shares of company stock worth $2,865,624.

About B2Gold (Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.