FY2025 EPS Estimates for Kura Oncology, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for Kura Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.62 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.88. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2026 earnings at $6.10 EPS.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Kura Oncology from $41.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of KURA stock opened at $12.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $26.41. The company has a market capitalization of $826.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,095,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,330,000 after purchasing an additional 93,610 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,572,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,217 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,513,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,339 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,378,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,294,000 after purchasing an additional 169,034 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,350 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.