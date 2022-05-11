G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW) Short Interest Update

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVDW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the April 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
NASDAQ GMVDW traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $0.11. 15,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,332. G Medical Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $1.39.
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on G Medical Innovations (GMVDW)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for G Medical Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Medical Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.