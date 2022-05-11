G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Update

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,100 shares, an increase of 509.9% from the April 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 123,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of GPHBF traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, hitting $0.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,625. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.08. G6 Materials has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.69.

Get G6 Materials alerts:

G6 Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.