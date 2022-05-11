Galaxy Digital (TSE:GLXY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.87

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$8.87 and last traded at C$9.49, with a volume of 489122 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.52.

Separately, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Galaxy Digital in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.15.

In related news, Director Andrew Neal Siegel sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total value of C$634,315.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,229,409.53. Also, Senior Officer Damien Richard Paul Vanderwilt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$431,250.00. Insiders sold 70,043 shares of company stock worth $1,157,399 over the last quarter.

Galaxy Digital

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates in five business lines, which include trading, asset management, principal investments, investment banking, and mining. The company buys, sells, lends, and borrows cryptocurrencies and other digital assets, which include over-the-counter (OTC) liquidity provision, on-exchange market-making, OTC derivative trading, options, futures, borrowing and lending, proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

