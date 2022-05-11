Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Short Interest Down 97.6% in April

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the April 15th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.50 ($13.16) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Galp Energia, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €12.20 ($12.84) to €11.50 ($12.11) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Galp Energia, SGPS from €13.00 ($13.68) to €14.00 ($14.74) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.16.
Shares of OTCMKTS GLPEY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 28,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,493. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Galp Energia, SGPS has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $6.63.
About Galp Energia, SGPS (Get Rating)
Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Refining and Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Galp Energia, SGPS (GLPEY)
- Wendy’s Growth Story Has Come To An End
- Can Six Flags(SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) Give Investors a Thrill Later This Year?
- Beyond Meat Could Sizzle After Q1 Results Are Released
- Inflation Hasn’t Peaked At Reynolds Consumer Products
- Is Now The Time To Buy Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN)?
Receive News & Ratings for Galp Energia SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galp Energia SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.